'Prashant Kishor's team took over my social media': Dinesh Trivedi | On The Record

In this episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Ex-leader of Trinamool Congress Dinesh Trivedi.

In the interview, he alleged that his social media was taken over by Prashant Kishor's team.

“I don't know who tweets, but the fact is, they do take our account password details.

In good faith I shared but many times I'd see abusive tweets.

I had to put my foot down and asked them to delete or I would.

The governor also realized that Dinesh can't use such abusive language.

One day they tweeted in Hindi abusing PM.

I said that firstly, I don't tweet in Hindi and this isn't my language.

My image would be tarnished.

They want some kind of conflict with the Centre all the time, but I don't believe in that,” Trivedi said.

