Commissioners set to decide on Las Vegas airport name change Tuesday

The Las Vegas airport is one of the most prominent places for visitors and on Tuesday the Clark County Commission is set to scrub the McCarran name and legacy from the facility.

LEADERS ARE SET TO VOTE ON ANAME CHANGE.... FOR MC-CARRANINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT..THANKS FOR JOINING US..I’M TRICIA KEAN..AND I’M TODD QUINONES..TONIGHT, WE ASKED PEOPLE ATTHE WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS SIGN..IF THEY KNEW... WHO THE AIRPORTWAS NAMED AFTER..LETS GET TO 13 INVESTIGATESREPORTER JOE BARTELS....HE IS LIVE WITH SOMEANSWERS.... AND MORE ON THEONGOING DEBATE..WE ASKED VISTORS..

IF THEY COULDNAME THE LAS VEGAS AIRPORT..AND THEN WHO IT WAS NAMEDAFTER..WE GOT A VARIETY OF ANSWERS!THE IDEA OF CHANGING THE NAME OFONE OF LAS VEGAS’MOST PROMINTENT OF ONE OF LASVEGAS’MOST PROMINTENT PLACES... ISARRIVING TUESDAY.3:03"I FEEL CONFIDENT THAT WE HAVETHE VOTES BUT YOU NEVER KNOWUNTIL YOU SEE FOUR PEOPLE AND WECAN’T COUNT THE VOTES HE HAD OFTIME.

"CLARK COUNTY COMMISSIONER TICKSEGERBLOM..SAYS..

THE COMMISSIONERS..WILL LIKELY HEAR..

SUPPORT..

ANDOPPOSITITION..TO CHANGE THE NAME FROM MCCARRANINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT..TO HARRY REID INTERNATIONALAIPORT.."IF YOU ASK THEM WHO IS THISMCCARRAN IS HE A PERSON OR WHATDID HE DO I THINK MOST PEOPLEVISITORS DON’T KNOW.

"EDDIE FACEY IS OPPOSED TO THEIDEA OF A NAME CHANGE..HE STARTED THIS ONLINE PETITIONTO STOP THE IDEA"NOW IF YOU PUT HARRY REID’SNAME ON THERE IT WON’T BENEUTRAL IT WILL BE POLARIZINGSOME PEOPLE WILL THINKPOSITIVELY MANY WILL THINKNEGATIVELY OF HIM.

"WE WENT TO THE WELCOME TO LASVEGAS SIGN..TO SEE IF PEOPLE KNOW WHOPATRICK MCCARRAN ISMCCARRAN!DO YOU KNOW WHO MCCARRAN IS?NO!WANNA TAKE A GUESS?A PRESIDENT?THE IDEA TO CHANGE THE NAME..HAS GOTTEN SUPPORT..NEVADA ATTORNY GENERAL AARONFORD..WRITING.."AMERICA’S RECKONING WITH RACIALJUSTICE HAS BROUGHT MORE URGENCYTO REMOVE PAT MCCARRAN’S RACIST,ANTI-IMMIGRANT AND ANTI-SEMITICLEGACY FROM NEVADA’S FAMOUSLANDMARKS.

I FULLY SUPPORT THERENAMING OF MCCARRAN AIRPORT..."TICK SEGERBLOMSENATOR PATRICK MCCARRANREPRESENTED NEVADA FOR YEARS..AND IS CREDITED WITH HELPINGLAUNCH THE AIR FORCE..AND OTHER IMPORTANT AVIATION..MEASURES..COMMISSIONER SEGERBLOM SAYS..

HEWILL RAISE THE FUNDS FOR THENAME CHANGE..IT WILL NOT REQUIRE TAX PAYERDOLLARS..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.