COVID-19: India's cumulative positivity rate at 5.27%

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan on February 16 informed so far 87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

He further said, "The number of vaccine doses administered- 87,40,595.

Active cases less than 1.40 lakh.

Cumulative positivity rate is 5.27%."