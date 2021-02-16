A year of living and documenting Italy's lockdowns

It’s been a year since Marzio Toniolo began taking pictures of Italy's lockdown - images of what was yet to come for the rest of the world.
Rosanna Philpott reports.
It’s been a year since Marzio Toniolo began taking pictures of Italy's lockdown - images of what was yet to come for the rest of the world.
Rosanna Philpott reports.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced a nationwide lockdown from December 21 to January 6 amid fears of a..
"2020 has been a disastrous year for human rights in Europe," said Dunja Mijatović, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human..