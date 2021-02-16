Dr. Fauci Admits He Was Scared of Catching COVID-19 in Trump’s White House.
Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly feels safer now under President Joe Biden.
.
The chief medical advisor confessed to Axios that he dreaded visiting Donald Trump for fear of contracting COVID-19.
.
Although he didn’t “fixate” on the fear, he knew the White House was a “super-spreader location.”.
It was in the back of my mind because I had to be out there … I mean, particularly when I was going to the White House every day when the White House was sort of a super-spreader location, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to Axios.
Trump’s White House proved to be such a virus-ridden location in September 2020.
.
He hosted a crowded and widely mask-less event celebrating Amy Coney Barrett’s notation that led to three dozen positive COVID-19 cases, including his own.
.
At the time, Fauci called the event a “dangerous situation” and simply said that the “data” would “speak for themselves.”.
Now, Fauci admitted to Axios that he is much less stressed with Biden in office.
[Biden is] very wedded to the concept of ‘science rules’ and you act on basis of what the data and the scientific evidence tells you to do, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to Axios