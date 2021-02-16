Dr. Fauci Admits He Was Scared of Catching COVID-19 in Trump’s White House

Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly feels safer now under President Joe Biden.

The chief medical advisor confessed to Axios that he dreaded visiting Donald Trump for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Although he didn’t “fixate” on the fear, he knew the White House was a “super-spreader location.”.

It was in the back of my mind because I had to be out there … I mean, particularly when I was going to the White House every day when the White House was sort of a super-spreader location, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to Axios.

Trump’s White House proved to be such a virus-ridden location in September 2020.

He hosted a crowded and widely mask-less event celebrating Amy Coney Barrett’s notation that led to three dozen positive COVID-19 cases, including his own.

At the time, Fauci called the event a “dangerous situation” and simply said that the “data” would “speak for themselves.”.

Now, Fauci admitted to Axios that he is much less stressed with Biden in office.

[Biden is] very wedded to the concept of ‘science rules’ and you act on basis of what the data and the scientific evidence tells you to do, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to Axios