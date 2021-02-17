Watch: Ramdas Athawale counters Rahul Gandhi’s jibe with marriage advice

RPI MP Ramdas Athawale has countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hum do, humarey do’ jibe at the government.

Athawale suggested that Rahul should get married if he wants to promote the slogan that was originally meant for family planning.

Athawale further said that Rahul Gandhi should marry a Dalit girl, which he said would inspire the youth and also fulfill Mahatama Gandhi’s dream of eliminating casteism.

Athawale’s counter comes after Rahul Gandhi used the slogan to accuse the Modi government of crony capitalism in the Lok Sabha.

Watch the full video for all the details.