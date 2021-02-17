Riot erupts in Barcelona in wake of Spanish rapper's arrest

A riot broke out last night (February 16) after protesters took to the streets of Barcelona to oppose the arrest of rapper Pablo Hassel.
Footage captured by Twitter users @MartaRodriguezF and @milfordedge shows clashes breaking out between rioters and police, with additional shots of peaceful marchers showing solidarity with the jailed musician.
Pablo Rivadulla Duro - who goes by the moniker Pablo Hasel when rapping - was arrested after calling a former monarch a thief.