Watch: Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh rides in father’s autorickshaw

The beauty queen rode an autorickshaw to her alma mater on Tuesday, her father in the driver’s seat and her mother holding her hand sitting at the back, a family that dared to dream big and gave it their all to make it come true.

Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh’s father Omprakash led the 18-vehicle strong autorickshaw rally for the one-kilometre-long stretch, from the end of Thakur village area to her college, the Thakur College of Science and Commerce, the humble three-wheeler getting pride of place in the celebration of her win.

Born in Mumbai to and raised in the small town of Hata in Uttar Pradesh, Manya was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up in a ceremony last week.

