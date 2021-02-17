Professor Dame Angela McLean, speaking to the Science and Technology Committee, explains that vaccine questions must be answered before lockdown restriction easing can be considered.Professor McLean details that infection and transmission rates amongst those who are already vaccinated must first be understood before the UK can hope to return to normal.She also suggests that social norms like turning up to work while ill must also be phased out.
Lockdown easing only possible when vaccine questions answered, says professor
