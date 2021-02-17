Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 650,530; 11,805 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 889 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total to 650,530 people.

There are 40 new deaths...this brings the total to 11 thousand eight hundred and five.the seven day positivity rate is now at five percent.

There are currently 41 percent of i-c- beds available and 80 percent of ventilators available in indiana hospitals.

A look around our region.

Allen county reporting 59 cases and two deaths.defiance with 7 new cases.dekalb with 40 new cases...this is the total number of new cases from saturday to today.grant adds 5 cases.

Noble adds 8 cases.

Steuben adds 10 cases.van wert adds 8.wabash adds 5 cases and one death.wells adds 17cases and two deaths.whitley county adds nine.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

11 thousand three hundred and 31 first doses have been administered... and 10 thousand six hundred and 91 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over eight hundred 28 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is 347 thousand five hundred