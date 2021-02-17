Skip to main content
School of 800 students swabbed for COVID after two teachers test positive in Indonesia

Two first-year school teachers in Indonesia tested positive for COVID-19, prompting mass swab-testing of 800 students to prevent an outbreak.

The incident took place in the city of Padang, after the two teachers were tested positive on February 14.

The mass swab-testing began with 500 students being tested on February 15, and another 300 on February 17.

The principal, Dewi Anggraini, stated "The school was forced to temporarily stop face-to-face learning and was switched back to learning the online system." The Padang health office identified one more positive case from the mass-testing, as a female student tested positive.

