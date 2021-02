After Chamoli flood, why Char Dham road project is in spotlight: Ground Report

Hindustan Times environment correspondent Jayashree Nandi visited the Char Dham road construction site near Uttarakhand's Devprayag amid a debate in the Supreme Court.

A court-appointed committee linked the road project to the recent disaster in Chamoli, a charge countered by the Union government.

HT's ground report shows that debris and construction material at the road construction site is being dumped into the river.

Watch the full video for more.