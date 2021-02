Take 5 from Priya Ramani vs MJ Akbar order

A Delhi court acquitted former journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar.

The latter had sued Ramani after she accused him of sexual harassment.

The court said that a woman has the right to voice grievance several years after the alleged crime took place.

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury explains 5 key takeaways from the verdict.