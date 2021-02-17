Priya Ramani acquitted by Delhi HC: Why is this a crucial judgement| Oneindia News

Watch this special episode of News Audit.

In a big win for victims of sexualharassment who find the courage to speak up after years of the crime, the Delhi court Wednesday acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar.

Reading out the order, the court said that there are social stigma attached with the allegations.

Society must understand the impact of sexualabuse and harassment on its victims, and added, A woman has right to put her grievance even after decades.

Taking cognisance of the lack of mechanisms to raisesexual harassment complaints, the court said The Indian constitution allows women to put forward her grievances before any forum and at any time.

In a 41-page defamation suit, Mr Akbar alleged that Priya Ramani's tweets and newspaper article had spoiled the reputation and goodwill he built over 40 years and he had to step down from PM Modi's government.

