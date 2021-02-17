Wednesday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: CINF, CZWI

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Friday, Cincinnati Financial's , Dirk J.

Debbink, made a $35,083 purchase of CINF, buying 383 shares at a cost of $91.60 each.

Cincinnati Financial is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Debbink purchased CINF on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $340,565 at an average of $77.08 per share.

And also on Friday, Director James R.

Lang purchased $21,960 worth of Citizens Community Bancorp, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $10.98 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Lang in the past twelve months.

Citizens Community Bancorp is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.

So far Lang is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.22.