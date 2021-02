The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday (February 16) night.

The 99-year-old is said to be in good spirits and walked into the hospital himself.

As the police take security measures around the hospital, TV crews wait for the developments.

This is the scene outside the hospital on February 17.