Puducherry CM mistranslates woman’s grievances to Rahul Gandhi: Video goes viral | Oneindia News

In a viral translation mishap video, the Puducherry CM himself has been caught mistranslating a woman’s grievance to Rahul Gandhi.
In one of his interactions with the public, a fisherwoman expressed her greviences saying, "the Chief Minister is here.
Has he come and met us even once during the cyclone?” While translating this in English, the Chief Minister said: “During cyclone Nivar, I came here and distributed relief assistance.
She is saying that.” Watch the video.
#RahulGandhi #Puducherry #Narayanaswamy