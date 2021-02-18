Puducherry CM mistranslates woman’s grievances to Rahul Gandhi: Video goes viral | Oneindia News

In a viral translation mishap video, the Puducherry CM himself has been caught mistranslating a woman’s grievance to Rahul Gandhi.

In one of his interactions with the public, a fisherwoman expressed her greviences saying, "the Chief Minister is here.

Has he come and met us even once during the cyclone?” While translating this in English, the Chief Minister said: “During cyclone Nivar, I came here and distributed relief assistance.

She is saying that.” Watch the video.

#RahulGandhi #Puducherry #Narayanaswamy