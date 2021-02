Chris Morris becomes the most expensive player in IPL history for Rs. 16.25 Cr| Oneindia News

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in Indian Premier League history as he was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs.

16.25 crore.

Before Morris, Yuvraj Singh, at Rs 16 crore, was the most expensive buy in IPL history.

Morris came in to the auction at a base price of Rs.

75 lakh.

Morris broke all bidding records at the IPL auction as teams frantically went after him.

