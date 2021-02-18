Daily Covid-19 Minute: U.S. Variant

You’ve probably heard about the mutant strains of covid originating in places like the U.K., South Africa, And Even Brazil.
But today, we’re learning the U.S. might have their own “homegrown” covid variants spreading as we speak.
You’ve probably heard about the mutant strains of covid originating in places like the U.K., South Africa, And Even Brazil.
But today, we’re learning the U.S. might have their own “homegrown” covid variants spreading as we speak.
Today, we’re learning that the U.K. variant of Covid-19 could be more lethal.