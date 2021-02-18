Vaccine allows hope ‘things might return in some sense to normal’, says Charles
The Prince of Wales has said it is a “tragedy” everyone is not benefitting from the Covid vaccine.He made the comment during an online conference aimed at encouraging take-up among minority communities.Charles praised the “extraordinary achievements” of the medical experts who have produced the vaccines at short notice and whose efforts “must rank as one of the greatest scientific achievements of our time”.