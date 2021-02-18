Skip to main content
Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, KHC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kraft Heinz topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%.

Year to date, Kraft Heinz registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 4.7%.

Baidu is showing a gain of 36.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Synopsys, trading down 3.4%, and Micron Technology, trading up 2.0% on the day.

