Aerojet Rocketdyn in Rancho Cordova key to Mars mission

ONE OF THE COMPANIES THATHELPED BUILD.THIS AMAZING MACHINE THISHEADED TO MARS OLIVIA.GOOD MORNING AS WE'RECHECKING BACK IN HERE ATAEROJET ROCKETDYNE BECAUSE WEWERE HERE GOSH ABOUT 7 MONTHSPERSEVERANCE WAS LAUNCHINGWHICH IS A VERY EXCITING DAYHE TALKED ABOUT THEN AEROJETWAS REALLY PART OF THE PROCESSEVERY STEP OF THE WAY TO GETTHIS ROVER TO MARS TALK TO MEREALLY QUICKLY JUST ABOUT SOMEOF THE HELPS DESIGN WELL FROMOUR COMPANY'S PERSPECTIVE,YOU'RE RIGHT.

WE WEREINSTRUMENTAL IN PROVIDING THEBOOSTERS FOR THE LAUNCHVEHICLE.STAGE ENGINE FOR THAT LAUNCHVEHICLE BACK IN JULY.

AND NOW7 MONTHS LATER THAT SPACECRAFTIS READY TO DESCEND ON TO HERTHROUGH THE MARTIAN ATMOSPHERETO THE SURFACE OF MARS ANDWE'VE GOT SMALL A SPACETHRUSTERS THAT ARE USED TOSTEER AND LOWER THATSPACECRAFT NICE ORDERLYFASHION ON TO THE SURFACE ANDTHAT IS SUPPOSED TO BEHAPPENING THIS AFTERNOON ATABOUT 01:00PM OUR TIME REALLYAMAZING THAT IT'S BEEN 7MONTHS IN THE MAKING AND THEJOURNEY IS.THE ROVER ACTUALLY LAND ONMARS WHAT WILL HAPPEN THENWHAT'S THE ROAD BACK TO LANDON MARS WILL GET SIGNALS COMECONFIRMING THAT TAKES ABOUT 11HALF MINUTES TO GET THOSESIGNALS BACK TO EARTH.

OFCOURSE THEY'LL BE A LOT OFCHEERING AND ACROSS THECOUNTRY TEAMS OF SCIENTISTSTHAT ARE JUST ITCHING TO GETTHEIR HANDS ON THIS ROVER ANDDO THE SCIENCE WORK.SO THERE'S A TWO-YEARMISSION TO DO THAT SCIENCE ONMARS AND.

FIRST OF THE MISSIONIS REALLY LOOKING FOR SIGNS OFANCIENT LIFE AND THERE'S ALSOSOME EXPERIMENTS LOOKING PAVETHE WAY FOR FUTURE HUMANBEING ABLE TO GET ON MARS ATSOME POINT THAT'S REALLY THEEND GOAL HERE AND AND SO THEROVER WILL BE ON MARSCOLLECTING SAMPLES FOR YEARSNASA'S ALREADY IN THE PROCESS.FIGURING OUT THE NEXTMISSION TO GO COLLECT THOSESAMPLES AND THAT'S SOMETHINGYOU GUYS HOPE TO BE A PART OFTHIS WELL, SURE WILL BE PARTOF THAT ABSOLUTELY LOOKINGFORWARD TO THAT YOU KNOW WE'VEBEEN PART OF EVERY SUCCESSFULNASA MISSION TO DATE HAS BEENA THOUGH SO FAR LANDED ON THESURFACE OF MARS JUST TO BE THENIGHT.

LOOKING FOR TO SUCCESSHERE TODAY REALLY QUICKLY WHENI WAS HERE 7 MONTHS AGO I WASTALKING TO WAS AN EXCITING DAYFOR REALLY EVERY ONE OF JETCONTRIBUTED TO THIS HOW AREYOU GUYS FEELING TODAY KNOWINGTHAT THE ROVER HAS ALMOST MADEIT'S A COMBINATION EXCITEMENTAND.THINGS I YOU DO ALL THEWORK YOU CAN TO DESIGN THESYSTEMS TO WORK AS OPPOSED TOBUT TODAY'S THE PROOF AND ATTHIS POINT ALL WE CAN DO SITBACK AND WATCH ITS AUTONOMOUSIS ALL DOING HIS OWN THING ALOT OF PEOPLE EXCITED TO GETCONFIRMATION THAT THAT ROVERTHAT PEOPLE HERE IN SACRAMENTOPLAYED A VITAL ROLE IN MAKINGTHIS MISSION HAPPEN.REPORTING LIVE AT AEROJETOLIVIA DE JANEIRO FOX, 40 NEWSLIKE SAID EXCITEMENT ANDANXIETY THAT PERFECTLY SUMS ITLIBYA.

