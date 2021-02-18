Paris Hilton has shared details of her "breathtakingly beautiful" engagement ring from her new fiance, Carter Reum.
Paris Hilton shares details of 'breathtakingly beautiful' engagement ring
Credit: Cover Video STUDIODuration: 01:01s 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Paris Hilton Gushes Fiance Carter Reum 'Was Absolutely Worth the Wait' After Engagement
AceShowbiz
-
Paris Hilton’s Engagement Ring Proves This Shape Isn’t Going Anywhere
Upworthy
-
Paris Hilton shares engagement news
Belfast Telegraph
-
All the details on Paris Hilton's engagement ring from Carter Reum
Upworthy