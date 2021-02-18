Long Covid: What is it and why are some people not recovering?

The Government is facing fresh calls to compensate frontline workers who are suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus.The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recognise long Covid as an occupational disease.Here is what we know so far about the still-developing, ever-changing condition.
Long Covid: What is it and the reason some people not recovering
Hull Daily Mail
The symptoms, risk rate and what medical experts are doing to stop it