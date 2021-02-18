'First fight Abhishek, then think of me': Mamata Banerjee challenges Amit Shah

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at HM Amit Shah's 'Didi-Bhaipo' jibes.

Banerjee challenged Shah to contest election against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee first.

The Bengal CM was addressing a party rally in Pailan in the South 24 Parganas district.

“I challenge Amit Shah to contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then think of fighting me.

Your son is also my nephew.

How come he became a part of the cricket administration and made hundreds of crores of rupees?” Mamata Banerjee said.

She added, “TMC saved the lives of 10 lakh people who were affected by Amphan.

What have you done for the people of Bengal after the cyclone?

While parts of our state were shivering during Amphan, you were fast asleep.

You didn’t give us a penny.

The PM went back and said Bengal would be given Rs 1000 crore.

It, however, was our due money offered as an advance.”