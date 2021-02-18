Seiko Hashimoto Replaces Yoshiro Mori as Olympic Committee President

Hashimoto was named the new president on Thursday following the forced resignation of Yoshiro Mori after he made sexist comments about women.

Hashimoto makes history as the first woman to hold the position in Japan.

Now I'm here to return what I owe as an athlete and to return back what I received, Seiko Hashimoto, via board meeting.

The former athlete competed in three Summer Olympics in cycling and four Winter Olympics in speedskating.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to commence on July 23 and run through Aug. 8

8