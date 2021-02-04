Tokyo Olympics chief ‘may have to resign’ over derogatory comments on women

The president of the organising committee of the Tokyo Olympics has apologised for making derogatory comments about women but acknowledged he “may have to resign”.Yoshiro Mori, who is also a former prime minister of the country, was reported by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun to have said during an online meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors that women talk too much in meetings.