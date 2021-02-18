Mount Etna Erupts Streams of Lava

Occurred on February 16, 2021 / Aci Sant'Antonio, Sicily, Italy Info from Licensor: "Mount Etna, in Sicily, erupted today (February 16th, 2021).

This is the incredible show that is putting on tonight as lava streams down the volcano's side and smoke comes out with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Massive chunks of volcanic ash fell from the sky shortly after, covering cars, rooftops, and streets.

The airport 'Fontanarossa' in Catania was closed due to low visibility and due to ash covering the runway."