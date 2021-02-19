Sen. Ted Cruz Under Fire After Flying To Cancun Amid Crisis In Texas

Sen.
Ted Cruz had no heat and hot water like many other Texans, but unlike many of his constituents, he jetted off to Cancun.
Thursday, he tried to give an explanation about why he really went; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz called his trip to Mexico "a mistake" following a flurry of criticism as his state faces a major winter..