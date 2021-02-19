Post COVID-19, Ayurveda economy risen 50-90%: Harsh Vardhan

As Yog Guru Baba Ramdev launched "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali", Health Minister of India Dr Harsh Vardhan, who was present at the event, applauded traditional medicinal system, saying growth rate of Ayurveda's economy post-COVID rose to 50-90%.

"Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 crore economy in India.

As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15-20% every year pre-COVID.

Post-COVID, this growth rate has risen to 50-90%.

It's an indication that people have accepted it.

There's marked improvement in exports and FDI," said the Union Health Minister.