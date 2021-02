Alan Carr & UK Hun Take Over, While Cruella Emerges | Good Vibes Only

Catch up on the week in entertainment with Good Vibes Only, as we talk about everyone’s favourite new song, UK Hun, as performed on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Someone else who’s taking over the UK is Alan Carr, who’s on two must-watch television shows, as well as developing his very own sitcom.

And Ash, Daniel and Adam react to the first glimpse of Emma Stone taking on the ultimate Disney baddie in Cruella.