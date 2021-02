Rescuing The Largest ‘Cold Stunned’ Turtle Event In Recorded History - A Minute Of Kindness

Thousands of sea turtles cold-stunned by the plunge in temperatures have been washing up on the beaches of South Padre Island, off the southern coast of Texas.

Volunteers have brought over 4,700 of them to a convention centre, where they are being kept in tubs and enclosures before they can be released when the water is warmer.