Harry and Meghan confirm they have stepped down as working royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has announced. Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals in March 2020 to earn their own money in the US, where they have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix estimated to be worth more than £100 million. Stepping down as working royals also means the couple will not be able to hold on to their military, Commonwealth and some other patronages.