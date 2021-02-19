UK's Harry and Meghan make final split with royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The pair caused a stir in January 2020, when they announced they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic -- to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

Under a deal brokered by Queen Elizabeth, Harry and Meghan were released from royal duties but had to agree not to use the word "royal" in their branding -- and a 12-month review was agreed.

The formalization of the split means the couple will lose their honorary military appointments and royal patronages, which will revert to the queen to be re-distributed among other family members.

The decision amounts to an abdication from the royal family, whose senior members have long prioritized duty above personal wishes.

Harry and Meghan's new chapter will also involve a new family member: they announced on Sunday they were expecting their second child.

They will break their silence on the royal split in an interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.