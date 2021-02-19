What you need to know: Feb. 19

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

The u-s - now surpassing 28 million covid-19 cases.

That is the latest tally from nbc news.

Just thursday - nbc reported over 67 thousand ne* cases across the country... and over 23 hundred deaths.

In just 12 days - the u.s. recorded 1 million*ne* cases.### new variants of covid-19 have appeared in 1300 people in 42 states... one of those right here in northern california..

Humboldt county public health reps say they discovered a new variant during what they call... a routine 'genomic' surveillance.

Right now - it appears to be confined to a single outbreak among staff and residents at a rehabilitation and wellness facility in eureka.

Happening today - a second dose clinic with the enloe medical center.

Appointments are required for the meriam park site.

The first dose clinic happening in late january.

People 65 and older... along with those who have received the first doses..

Are eligible for today's clinic.

Don't forget your vaccination card if you have an appointment.

### happening today- get out your raffle tickets!!

It is time for the drawing for the 11th annual almond bowl car giveaway.

Over 1.75 million dollars has been raised for both the chico and pleasant valley high school sports programs. you can watch that 5:15 prize drawing here at action news now.

### the reddings downtown streets circulation project is set to be complete by 11 a.m.

This morning.

City of redding and viva downtown will cut the ribbon on that project in a virtual ceremony.

A vehicle procession will also ride down market street for the first time since its closure on febuary 24th - '19-42'.

We have a link for you to watch the ceremony on our links page.###