India announces gift of Covid-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers

India's External Affairs Minister S.

Jaishankar raised concerns over lack of global coordination on Covid-19 vaccine distribution as he addressed the UN Security Council.

He also raise the issue of disparity in accessibility of the vaccine.

He urged nations to enhance cooperation COVAX framework.

Jaishankar also announced a gift of 200,000 doses of India-made vaccines for UN peacekeepers.

This week, India also joined special session on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for eliminating racism, xenophobia and discrimination.

On UNSC meet on Iraq, India demanded eradication of global terrorism.

India supported Government of Iraq's request for UN observation of the upcoming elections.

It advocated only free and a fair election was way forward to bring thriving democracy in Iraq.

India is steadfastly committed to support Iraq's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

India took part at the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations in UNGA.

Amb.

Trimurti paid tribute to UN peacekeepers.

He saluted yeoman service of peacekeepers, especially those who made sacrifice for peace.