Buenos Aires province in Argentina has begun vaccinating its over 70s with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
Argentina's most populous province begins vaccinating over 70s with Sputnik V
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:54s 0 shares 1 views
Buenos Aires province in Argentina has begun vaccinating its over 70s with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
So far priority has been given to health and government workers but now senior citizens in the country's most populous province are getting the jab.
This footage was filmed on February 19.