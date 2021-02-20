Skip to main content
Saturday, February 20, 2021

Argentina's most populous province begins vaccinating over 70s with Sputnik V

Buenos Aires province in Argentina has begun vaccinating its over 70s with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

So far priority has been given to health and government workers but now senior citizens in the country's most populous province are getting the jab.

This footage was filmed on February 19.

