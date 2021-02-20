Petro, Diesel price: Finance Minister says, ‘Centre, states should talk’ | Oneindia News

The Prime Minister says that we must concentrate on storage and processing.

The Delhi Police today tells the court hearing activist Disha Ravi's bail plea that the real plan was to defame India and create unrest in the country.

India, China holds another round of military talks to bring down tension in the Eastern Ladakh.

Five States see upsurge in daily new Covid-19 cases.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says centre and states should talk to lower fuel prices.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

#PMModi #DishaRavi #PetrolPrice