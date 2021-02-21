Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Ahmad Sahab celebrated in Srinagar

The Kashmir Valley which is known for being the 'Pir Waer' meaning 'Alcove of Sufis and Saints.

Sufis all over the world have made their mark in history for serving the humanity in general.

The annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Ahmad Sahab was celebrated with traditional fervor in Nawabazar area of Srinagar on February 20.

The devotees paid obeisance and offered special prayers at the shrine.

The valley of Kashmir is still holding the rich traditions of Sufism and has been propagating the messages of spiritualism and harmony for ages.