Mother Language Day: India's first sign language dictionary | OneIndia News

On Mother Language Day, we speak to the makers of India's first sign language dictionary and learn why knowing basics of the mother tongue of scores of Indians is crucial for their inclusivity.

Sign language, we learn, is something that can unify people of all nationalitiea and yet be distinct enought o celebrate each one's unique culture.

#MotherLanguageDay #IndianLanguages #SignLanguage