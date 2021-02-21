Early data suggests reduction in transmission for those who get the jab, says Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says "we've seen early data that there's a reduction in transmission for those who get the jab".Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a new target to vaccinate all adults aged over 50 - as well as those with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk - by April 15.By July 31, the Government hopes to have offered all adults in the UK a jab - though the order of priority for those under 50 has yet to be outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
