Debris Falls From the Sky After Airplane Engine Failure

Occurred on February 20, 2021 / Broomfield, Colorado, USAInfo from Licensor: "On a laid back Saturday in Broomfield Colorado there was a sudden explosion, then when I went outside I saw large pieces of metal and other debris falling from the sky.

It turned out to be pieces of a United flight 328 that had an engine failure.

Debris was scattered over a wide area, but amazingly no one was injured.

The plane landed safely."