Temple Elephant beaten up in a rejuvenation camp in Tamil Nadu: Video goes viral | Oneindia News

A shocking viral video shared widely has prompted a public outcry on social media.

The video reveals an elephant tied to a tree and being beaten up by two people for allegedly not listening to their commands.

A case has been registered against Vinil Kumar and his assistant Sivaprasad and they have been booked under the sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Vinil Kumar has been suspended from services at the temple where he worked as mahout.

The elephant Jayamalyatha 19-year-old female elephant of Andal Temple, Srivilliputhur, to be shifted from the rejuvenation camp to an elephant camp run by the Forest Department soon in Coimbatore.

