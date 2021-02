Puducherry Congress-led govt falls | CM loses trust vote | Oneindia News

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy has lost the trust vote in the Assembly today.

He is expected to submit his resignation soon.

Addressing the Assembly ahead of the vote Narayanasamy said: "MLAs should stay loyal to the party.

MLAs who have resigned will not be able to face the people as they will call them opportunists."