A Victorian house that is 139 years old was moved through the streets of San Francisco on Sunday (February 21).

Crowds lined the streets as the 5,170-square-foot was transported on the back of a truck through the city.

The house now sits on a lot in Fulton Street as a 47-unit apartment complex is set to be built on the original location in Franklin Street.