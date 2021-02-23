139-year-old Victorian house moved through San Francisco streets to new address

A 139-year-old Victorian house got a brand-new address thanks to a team of engineers and construction workers in San Francisco, California.Residents lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the home being moved six blocks away. The cost of moving the six-bedroom house is roughly around £283,000 according to local media reports.
Old Victorian home moves In one piece through San Francisco
Newsflare STUDIO
