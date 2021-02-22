Old Victorian home moves In one piece through San Francisco

The Englander House, a 139-year old Victorian house, moved through the streets of San Francisco, California, in one piece on Sunday, February 21) to the delight of onlookers.

The Englander House, a 139-year old Victorian house, moved through the streets of San Francisco, California, in one piece on Sunday, February 21) to the delight of onlookers.

From its original Franklin St.

Address, it now sits on a lot in Fulton St., a few blocks away.

A 47-unit apartment complex will be built in the original location.