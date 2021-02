Watch: Kapil Sharma loses his temper, asks paparazzi to not click photos

Comedian Kapil Sharma lost his cool with paparazzi on Monday at Mumbai airport.

The comedian was seen in a wheelchair on Monday when the paparazzi started clicking photos.

Kapil snapped at them and asked them not to click his photos and even said that the photographers “misbehaved” with him.

Meanwhile, the comedian’s TV series The Kapil Sharma Show is on break.

Kapil also recently shared the news of his collaboration with Netflix.

Watch the full video for more details.