Puducherry Govt falls: What led to the crisis? Explained | Oneindia News

What led to the Congress-led Puducherry govt's fall ahead of Assembly elections in the Union Territory?

A big factor happens to be the former LG and celebrated top cop Kiran Bedi who was unceremoniously removed by the BJP.

And also BJP's own ambitions to gain a foothold in the union territory that has been a Congress stronghold.

We explain.

