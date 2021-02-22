MSDH reports 242 new coronavirus cases, 0 new deaths Monday

Of health reported another daily low number of new coronavirus cases.

Out today -- only 242 cases of the coronavirus in mississippi.

The total for the pandemic in the magnolia state stands at 290 thousand 874.

As for coronavirus deaths, no new ones to report.

The same came out sunday.

Mississippi coronavirus death toll for the pandemic remains at six thouand 553.

Of course, we'll wait a few days to see if these low numbers hold to determine if it's a legitimate trend or possibly caused by all the winter weather we had last week.

A new